XMax (XMX) Tops One Day Volume of $217.39 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, XMax has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $217.39 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ABCC, OTCBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,338,566 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Graviex, OTCBTC, HADAX, FCoin, ABCC, Coinrail, CryptoBridge and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

