YEE (YEE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102,957.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $102,957.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.05392430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033207 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127683 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011724 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinTiger, FCoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

