Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.00

News coverage about Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yelp earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the local business review company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Yelp’s analysis:

Shares of YELP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 635,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

