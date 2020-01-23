YGGDRASH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114,007.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $114,007.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

