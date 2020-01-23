Yoav Galin Sells 1,571 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $168,254.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,325,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Yoav Galin sold 2,574 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $270,372.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,265,868.69.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 523,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,201,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 285,912 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

