Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) vs. RCI Hospitality (NYSE:RICK) Financial Analysis

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yum China and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 0 6 0 3.00 RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China presently has a consensus price target of $51.97, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.42 billion 2.00 $708.00 million $1.53 29.20 RCI Hospitality $165.75 million 1.10 $21.71 million $2.18 8.68

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Yum China pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yum China has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 8.05% 21.63% 10.66% RCI Hospitality 9.09% 13.51% 6.32%

Summary

Yum China beats RCI Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

