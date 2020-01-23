Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. Adobe reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 328.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 82.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $100,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.60. 794,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.62. Adobe has a one year low of $237.27 and a one year high of $352.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

