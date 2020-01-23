Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $108.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $104.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $448.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.99 million to $449.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $499.94 million, with estimates ranging from $492.61 million to $508.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $55.71.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

