Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. Carter’s reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

CRI stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $111.97.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $166,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,032,000 after purchasing an additional 414,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 524.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 92,232 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

