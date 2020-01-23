Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.30. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.