Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report sales of $20.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $81.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $81.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.49 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $83.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

