Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 2,175,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,701. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

