Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $604,444.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CW traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,040. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

