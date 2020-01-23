Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will announce $9.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.69 million and the highest is $10.10 million. Evolution Petroleum reported sales of $11.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $39.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $40.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

EPM stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

