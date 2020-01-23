Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. First Solar reported sales of $691.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 120,552 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

