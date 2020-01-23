Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

