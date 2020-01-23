Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $22,724,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $13,431,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $12,402,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 558,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

