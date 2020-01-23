Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $155.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.50 million. Okta posted sales of $115.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $574.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.74 million to $575.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $11,218,012.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 8.0% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Okta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

