Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Pool reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pool.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Pool by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,286,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.78. 213,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool has a 12 month low of $147.76 and a 12 month high of $228.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

