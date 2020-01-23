Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will report sales of $162.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.50 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $118.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $483.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $495.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $587.39 million, with estimates ranging from $584.12 million to $590.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

