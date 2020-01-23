Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Billion

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report sales of $20.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $20.68 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $19.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $74.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.98 billion to $74.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.21 billion to $78.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

