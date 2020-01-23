Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $953.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $953.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $928.00 million and the highest is $973.00 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $849.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $249.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.28 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $181.62 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $68,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

