Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.16. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after buying an additional 1,204,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $165.10. 707,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $115.24 and a 52 week high of $165.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

