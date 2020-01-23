Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $749.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $713.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $306,067,000 after buying an additional 143,955 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

