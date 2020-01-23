Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Centene posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

CNC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,195. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

