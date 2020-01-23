Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.78 Million

Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $38.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.41 million to $39.13 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $30.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $142.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.11 million to $142.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.77 million to $223.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $539.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.13. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

