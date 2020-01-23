Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $427.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.41 million. Conn’s reported sales of $432.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 75.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $394,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $297.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

