Zacks: Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CORE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 206.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

