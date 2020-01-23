Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.62.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,215. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

