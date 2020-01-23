Zacks: Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.16 Million

Analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will report $419.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.80 million to $423.52 million. EQM Midstream Partners reported sales of $384.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

