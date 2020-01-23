Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $122.52.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.