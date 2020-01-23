Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

