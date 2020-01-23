Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.49). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $326.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

