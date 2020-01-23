Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. 39,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

