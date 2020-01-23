Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $433.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.01 million to $445.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $360.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.42 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

