Zacks: Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,152.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,491 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $2,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 788,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 2,972,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $694.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

