Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.20 Million

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to post sales of $508.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.80 million and the highest is $509.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co posted sales of $520.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $168,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 521,161 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $2,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

