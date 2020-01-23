Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,900,638. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Digital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,502,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Digital by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 3,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,871 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Western Digital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,044,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 298,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

