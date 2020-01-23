Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.14 Million

Brokerages expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report $57.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.29 million. Ambarella reported sales of $51.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $228.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $228.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.67 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $256.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 over the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

