Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.18. 387,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,945. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

