Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

EA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.48. 1,564,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.04.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

