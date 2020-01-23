Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce sales of $40.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.58 million and the highest is $40.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $166.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.62 million to $168.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $160.82 million, with estimates ranging from $158.79 million to $162.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164 in the last ninety days.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.