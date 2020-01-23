Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $5,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 133,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 185,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.