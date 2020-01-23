Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,476,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $286.23 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $198.47 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.74.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

