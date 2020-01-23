Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report sales of $26.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.54 million. IntriCon reported sales of $30.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $112.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.73 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $125.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 53.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 273.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

