Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.96. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

KTB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,207. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

