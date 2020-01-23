Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $1.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MMP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 887,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after buying an additional 635,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

