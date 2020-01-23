Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

MAR traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.96. 1,841,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,075. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

