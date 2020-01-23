Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Materialise reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,632,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 5,525.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,124,000 after buying an additional 963,021 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.