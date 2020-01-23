Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.